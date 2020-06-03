157484
Gibsons rainbow flag cut down just hours after it was raised

Only hours after the Town of Gibsons raised its rainbow flag at Pioneer Park to celebrate Pride Month, it was cut off its pole.

On June 1, about 2:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a call that a man was seen cutting down the flag from the flagpole. A 48-year-old Gibsons resident was arrested after he was located nearby, and charges have been recommended for mischief and public intoxication, said Sunshine Coast RCMP Const. Karen Whitby.

The suspect told the arresting officer he had objected to the Canadian flag being removed from the flagpole because “the Canada flag should always be there and if there are other flags, they’re secondary,” said Whitby. 

The suspect was released on an undertaking for court and the file remains under investigation.

The Pioneer Park flagpole rigging was damaged in the process, so the flag was moved to the Town Hall, where it was flying the next day after being repaired, said communications co-ordinator Elizabeth Quayle.

Gibsons Mayor Bill Beamish said he was “very disappointed."

“I understand that this was an individual act of vandalism and I do not believe that it reflects the views of our community and certainly not of our council.”

Beamish said he supports charges and is willing to consider “participating with him in a restorative justice circle if the opportunity arises.”

