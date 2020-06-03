157484
BC  

Fire at converted hotel for homeless in Victoria

Fire at homeless hotel

Jeff Bell / Times Colonist - | Story: 301727

A fire at Victoria's former Comfort Inn and Suites Tuesday was confined to one fourth-floor room, but up to 20 units could need some form of water remediation.

The site also had a fire May 24 that didn’t spread beyond a single room.

The building offers accommodation to people who were previously living in tent camps, a transition made possible after the provincial government bought the facility last month for $18.5 million.

Residents are supported by Our Place Society and the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

Deputy fire chief Dan Atkinson said crews were able to put the fire out quickly. One occupant had been in the unit but got out safely.

“It was a room-and-contents fire, and it did activate the sprinkler system,” he said. “The sprinkler system did a really good job of not allowing it to spread too radically.”

Remediation in the other rooms could range from pulling up the carpet and bringing in fans to working on drywall and paint.

He said there is bound to be a fair bit of damage, “being that it was on the fourth floor and water runs downhill.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
151857
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
156714
153489
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158115


Prince Harry’s charity made $5 million after wedding to Meghan

Showbiz
Prince Harry's charity Sentebale enjoyed an income of almost $5 million in the first year since he wed wife Meghan. The Duke...
When your dog is blind and you move the couch Mario Edit
Must Watch
Star Wars The Pug Awakens
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Hump day awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



158829
150928