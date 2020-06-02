158636
156110
BC  

B.C. secures new supply of surgical masks

New supply of masks for BC

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301689

Millions of respirator masks British Columbia purchased from a manufacturer in China have been given a stamp of approval by separate labs, making them available for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says tests show the respirators exceed Health Canada requirements and they are the equivalent to the sought-after N95 masks made by 3M.

He says B.C. now has a stockpile of three million masks, putting the province in a good position to resume elective surgeries and prepare for a possible second wave of the virus.

Dix says the supply of the new respirators reduces B.C.'s reliance on traditional manufacturers of masks which were the subject of intense global procurement efforts.

He says the province is still looking to increase its supply of other personal protective equipment items, including surgical masks, gowns and gloves.

B.C. reported four new COVID-19 cases and there were no deaths.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158404
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
150476
156965
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157743


Alaskan Malamutes sing In “perfect” harmony during car ride!

Must Watch
These three Alaskan Malamutes (from right to left – Travis, Leila and Zoe) are on their way to get groomed. During the ride...
Margot Robbie Gifs
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a little Margot Robbie moving pics for...
Bride loses her balance
Must Watch
Dance till you drop has a whole new meaning.
Jennifer Aniston selling iconic nude photo
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos...
Hummingbird whisperer
Must Watch
He’s so calm!



157971
158535