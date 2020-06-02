157484
BC  

Man charged with assault, kidnapping, suspected of removing monitoring bracelet

Charged man on the run

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301687

RCMP say they're looking for a 19-year-old man charged with kidnapping and assault who is suspected of removing a court-ordered monitoring bracelet.

Police say Dyllan Petrin was arrested on the charges last July.

He was held in custody until February, when police say he was released on strict court-ordered conditions.

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say the electronic monitoring bracelet was removed last Thursday.

A province-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police say Petrin faces new charges, including breach of court-ordered conditions.

