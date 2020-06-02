Surrey man removes monitoring bracelet, takes off

Photo: Contributed Surrey RCMP have issued and arrest warrant for Dyllan Petrin, 19.

A Surrey man being investigated for kidnapping and assault is on the run.

Surrey RCMP have issued and arrest warrant for Dyllan Petrin, 19.

Petrin is facing charges related to an ongoing Surrey RCMP Serious Crimes Unit investigation involving a kidnapping and assault in July, 2019.

“He was arrested on those charges in July, 2019, and had been held in custody until February 2020, when he was released on strict court ordered conditions including electronic monitoring via ankle bracelet. On May 28, 2020, Dyllan Petrin removed his electronic monitoring bracelet and is currently at large,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

A British Columbia-wide warrant was issued for Petrin’s arrest, new charges include breach of his court-ordered conditions.

Surrey RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in locating Petrin.

Petrin is described as Caucasian, five-feet, five inches tall, 126 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes Petrin also has a prominent tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Petrin is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or click here.