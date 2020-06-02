Sechelt woman calls police after raccoon blocks house

Photo: Pixabay

A woman on Vancouver Island called Mounties last week to report an aggressive raccoon blocking her front door.

According to Sunshine Coast RCMP, a Sechelt resident called from her vehicle to report the animal last Tuesday (May 26).

She explained to police that despite attempts to shoo it away, the raccoon showed no fear of humans and refused to leave the area.

Police explain the resident called back shortly after the initial complaint to advise the raccoon eventually left on its own accord, allowing the resident to enter her house safely.