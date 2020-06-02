158636
BC  

BC Ferries back in service on some routes after pause due to pandemic

BC Ferries back in service

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301666

Services are resuming on some British Columbia ferry routes with more people travelling in the province as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

BC Ferries announced that service to the southern Gulf Islands will increase starting June 9, to match capacity with demand.

The Tsawwassen to Long Harbour route on Salt Spring Island will resume and the Swartz Bay to Southern Gulf Islands route will return to winter seasonal service levels.

BC Ferries has also annouced that the Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo route will be back in service starting Wednesday.

The company says it will be adhearing to provincial and federal public health guidelines during the gradual resumption of service.

Those safety measures include limiting passenger capacity by 50 per cent to allow for physical distancing and letting customers remain in their vehicles during sailings.

