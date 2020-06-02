Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on B.C.'s COVID-19 situation

Just four new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia over the last 24 hours, and there have been no new virus-related deaths.

During her daily press conference Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the four new cases have brought the total positive tests in the province to 2,601, but there remains just 207 active cases province-wide. Of these cases, 31 patients remain in hospital, eight of whom are being treated in the ICU.

No new Interior Health cases of COVID-19 has been discovered, and there remains just two active cases in the region. For many weeks, there has been just one hospitalization due to the virus in the IH region, but as of Tuesday, that single patient has been discharged.

Several outbreaks at B.C. healthcare facilities have also been declared over, including the one at Abbotsford Regional Hospital's acute care centre, where 10 staff contracted the disease. Two of the staff members were treated in ICU, but these patients have now been discharged.

There remains outbreaks at eight long-term seniors care homes, but no new cases have been identified at these locations.

Two new community outbreaks have been declared at offices in the Fraser Health region, at Maersk Distribution and New World Technologies. Dr. Henry said these outbreaks were caught early, which shows businesses are taking the proper precautions to limit widespread transmission.

To date, there have 2,229 full recoveries from the virus in B.C.