158636
158634
BC  

Police probe deaths of man, woman at home on Salt Spring Island

Investigation into 2 dead

The Canadian Press - | Story: 301659

The Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit is investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found at a home on Salt Spring Island.

RCMP say they were called to the property Monday and they found the body of a 48-year-old man and a woman with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old woman later died.

No other people were injured and police say they are not looking for suspects and no charges are anticipated.

Police also say the public isn't in any danger.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means the two people died.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154088
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
155962
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Alaskan Malamutes sing In “perfect” harmony during car ride!

Must Watch
These three Alaskan Malamutes (from right to left – Travis, Leila and Zoe) are on their way to get groomed. During the ride...
Margot Robbie Gifs
Galleries
Who doesn’t love a little Margot Robbie moving pics for...
Bride loses her balance
Must Watch
Dance till you drop has a whole new meaning.
Jennifer Aniston selling iconic nude photo
Showbiz
Jennifer Aniston is auctioning off one of her most iconic photos...
Hummingbird whisperer
Must Watch
He’s so calm!



154824
158535