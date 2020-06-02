Rescued bear cub brought 'back from the brink'

Photo: Critter Care Wildlife Society

A Lower Mainland wildlife rehabilitation centre has launched a fundraising contest to name a Port Moody cub brought “back from the brink,” after it was rescued in January.

Originally known as bear #29, it was brought from Port Moody to Critter Care Wildlife Society’s Langley facility by a conservation officer on Jan. 14.

“He came into the centre sedated on the open bed of a pickup truck in a kennel open to the elements,” wrote the organization in a Facebook post at the time.

After warming the bear, facility staff said they discovered the 40-pound creature was over-sedated — “unfortunately, like most bears we receive at the centre.”

Fortunately, staff were able to bring the animal back “back from the brink.”

In the four months since, the bear has recovered, and now Critter Care is looking to name the Port Moody cub, one of roughly 2,000 native mammals it rehabilitates every year.

The organization is teaming up with the Great Canadian Giving Challenge to help fill the gap. For every dollar donated through its website, Critter Care gets its name entered to win an additional $20,000.

And for every $3 you donate between June 1 and 22, you’ll get one ballot with your chosen name for the cub entered into the draw. If you win, you’ll get a “sponsorship certificate” with the bear's name and picture alongside your own.