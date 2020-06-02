RDKB rescinds most evacuation orders as flood threat wanes

Photo: RDKB Emergency crews are assessing flood damage and access to homes in the Grand Forks area today and working to get residents back home as soon as possible.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded evacuation orders for 127 properties in the City of Grand Forks and Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks, downgrading them to evacuation alerts.

Seven properties in Manly Meadows east of Grand Forks and six properties on Beatrice St. in Johnson Flats will remain on evacuation order due to floodwater in the area, existing flood threat or lack of access to homes.

“Our focus today has been to get as many people back into their homes as soon as possible so these residents can return to some sense of normalcy. We are keeping our evacuation alert for over 1,000 properties in place for now due to rain in the forecast for the coming weekend,” said Mark Stephens, EOC Director.

Threats from flooding have diminished throughout the Boundary for now and the BC River Forecast Centre has downgraded its Flood Warning to a High Streamflow Advisory. This means river levels could still rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected in the coming days. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is still possible.

Flood protection works including the Tiger dam in downtown Grand Forks and the 68th Street berm will remain in place until at least the end of this week.

ORIGINAL 10:55 a.m.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is assessing damage and continued flood risk to 156 properties under evacuation order in the Grand Forks area Tuesday, working to get residents back in their homes.

According to the district, river gauges show the Kettle River crested overnight with levels dropping faster than the rate of rise. Dry weather in the forecast this week is more good news, since river levels are expected to stabilize until more rain arrives.

Tuesday's inspections will determine who of the 300 people on 156 properties under evacuation order can go home, though the district cautions it is unlikely all properties will get the all-clear.

Assessors will take photos and video to document and report on identified high-risk properties where evacuation orders could remain in place.

Nine evacuees received Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks on the evening of June 1 to find temporary accommodation or other support until they can return to their homes.

Approximately 1000 properties remain on evacuation alert affecting a further 2,000 people across the Boundary area.

An EOC call centre has been set up for Boundary residents and is staffed from 8 am to 4 pm daily. The toll-free number for the call centre is 1-888-747-9119.

The district reminds residents to stay away from the edges of watercourses and report any erosion or flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.