Boundary region evacuation orders being assessed today

Photo: RDKB Emergency crews are assessing flood damage and access to homes in the Grand Forks area today and working to get residents back home as soon as possible.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is assessing damage and continued flood risk to 156 properties under evacuation order in the Grand Forks area Tuesday, working to get residents back in their homes.

According to the district, river gauges show the Kettle River crested overnight with levels dropping faster than the rate of rise. Dry weather in the forecast this week is more good news, since river levels are expected to stabilize until more rain arrives.

Tuesday's inspections will determine who of the 300 people on 156 properties under evacuation order can go home, though the district cautions it is unlikely all properties will get the all-clear.

Assessors will take photos and video to document and report on identified high-risk properties where evacuation orders could remain in place.

Nine evacuees received Emergency Support Services (ESS) at the Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks on the evening of June 1 to find temporary accommodation or other support until they can return to their homes.

Approximately 1000 properties remain on evacuation alert affecting a further 2,000 people across the Boundary area.

An EOC call centre has been set up for Boundary residents and is staffed from 8 am to 4 pm daily. The toll-free number for the call centre is 1-888-747-9119.

The district reminds residents to stay away from the edges of watercourses and report any erosion or flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.