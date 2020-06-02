BC teacher's brother and cousin shot dead in Chicago protests

Photo: Contributed

Ladysmith intermediate school principal Dionte Jelks was a world away with his family strolling a Victoria beach when his mother phoned on Sunday to say his younger brother and a cousin had been shot dead in Chicago amid violence stemming from protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

“I always dread phone calls when I look down and see they are from Chicago,” said Jelks, who left the United States at age 30 for a different life. “I hold my breath every single time.”

Having just bought ice cream with his wife Elizabeth and three sons Noe, 13, Jeremy, 12 and Kian, 7, Jelks was marvelling at the day’s beauty, the paragliders’ ballet in the skies, when he received two calls from his sister followed by one from his mother.

His mom’s voice quivered. “My baby is gone. I already lost one baby and now I’ve lost another,” he quoted his mother as saying. “I had no words to comfort her.”

On Monday, Jelks was still numb; he couldn’t cry. “I’m desensitized to the violence. I just have no emotions. My bank is empty.”

Jelks has one brother in jail. His other brother, Darius Jelks, 31, was with cousin Maurice Jelks, 39, as the two drove through protests and looting on the south side of Chicago.

“They were driving back to my mom’s house and they were stopped at a stoplight in the middle of a lot of looting,” said Jelks. “They were both shot in the car right there on the street in broad daylight.” He doesn’t know who killed them. “It could have been anybody.”

Systemic racism, prejudice, oppression were all reasons for why he moved to Canada from the United States, he said.

Jelks is not surprised by the video recording of George Floyd’s arrest in Minneapolis.

“It could have been me,” said Jelks. “It could have been anybody.”

Amid the protests in support of #BlackLivesMatter, decrying police violence, Jelks said he walks a fine line on how to respond.

“I think people have the right to protest, but I approach things in a different way,” said Jelks. “I like to coach sports and work with youth and by coaching show them that I’m a stand-up guy and I’m there for them throughout their lifetime.

“We have to reach the kids; when people are adults they’re set in their ways,” said Jelks. “My protest is in a different way. My protest is being with the youth and showing them a different way.”