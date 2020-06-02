New Westminster halts plans for $106.6-million aquatic centre

Photo: Contributed

New Westminster isn’t quite ready to take the plunge into a $106.6-million aquatic and community centre project.

The city has announced it’s temporarily suspending construction on the New Westminster Aquatic and Community Centre because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on municipal operations.

“COVID-19 has created significant disruptions everywhere, and we share the community’s disappointment that we are unable to proceed with the tender and construction phases of the new aquatics and community centre at this time,” Mayor Jonathan Cote said in a press release. “I do want to acknowledge the considerable work that has been completed on this project, including all the community consultation and the completion of the design documents. We have achieved many key milestones and I am confident that we are well-positioned to move forward with construction in the near future.”

A June 1 report to council stated the project’s design had reached the point where it was nearing completion for the purpose of tendering.

“City council has recently decided to temporarily pause further advancement of the NWACC project in consideration of the current COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on municipal operations,” said the report. “As the impacts, particularly as related to finances, will be more fully understood in the coming months, it is expected that the city will be in a better position in the early fall of this year to make a more fully informed decision regarding the ongoing path forward. As a result, the previously planned site preparation works intended for this spring and the issuance of the tender call for facility construction will be delayed to a future date.”

The City of New Westminster has also announced its grant application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program was unsuccessful.

In June 2018, council supported the construction of an enhanced competition-hosting facility option – but only if the city was successful in obtaining a federal grant of at least $22.4 million. Since then, the city has been pursuing two design options for the facility – a community recreation facility, and an enhanced facility that includes the community features as well as components that allow for swim competitions.