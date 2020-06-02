Neighbourhood COVID data won't be released in Vancouver

Photo: Glacier Media Dr. Patricia Daly

The Vancouver Coastal Health agency has no plans to release neighbourhood data on COVID-19 cases, despite the City of Toronto’s move last week to post such data and an interactive map on its website.

Dr. Patricia Daly, the chief medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health, said making neighbourhood data available to the public could lead to the identification and stigmatization of people with COVID-19.

“If, for example, there’s only one or two cases in a community, that might be enough for people to identify who has COVID-19,” she said, noting B.C. is seeing its lowest rates of infection since the first case reported in January.

The other concern is having people think they are safe from contracting the virus, if their neighbourhood shows no active cases, Daly said.

“We don’t want people to become complacent and think that they don’t need to follow public health advice,” she said, referring to physical distancing measures.

The Vancouver Coastal Health region includes Vancouver, Richmond, the North Shore, Whistler, Powell River, the Sunshine Coast and Bella Bella and Bella Coola.

Under the Public Health Act, COVID-19 cases and other communicable diseases are automatically reported to health authorities, without consent of the patient.

If people were worried they might be identified publicly in the data, they might not come forward for testing, said Daly, whose views on data release are aligned with those of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

In Toronto, an interactive map posted to that city’s website May 27 allows the public to search the number of cumulative cases in each neighbourhood.

For example, the Beaches neighbourhood reported 13 cases Monday and Downsview-Roding-CFB reported 271 and Glenfield-Jane Heights had 306.

All Toronto neighbourhoods have COVID-19 cases, a point Toronto medical health officer Dr. Eileen de Villa made at a news conference in releasing the data.

“It is important to keep in mind that these maps reflect where people live, and they do not necessarily reflect where they were exposed to the virus,” de Villa said.

“Areas with lower rates of COVID-19 cases are not inherently safer from a COVID-19 perspective.”