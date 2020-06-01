158636
Medivac called to motorcycle crash on Hwy 3 in Rock Creek

Hwy 3 open after crash

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting Highway 3 has now reopened to single-land alternating traffic.

ORIGINAL 5:35 p.m.

Traffic has come to a standstill on Highway 3 near Rock Creek following a motor vehicle crash.

Witnesses at the scene say the collision involved a motorcycle.

Multiple ambulances were on scene along with a Medivac helicopter.

The motorcyclist has apparently been transported from the scene.

No word on the severity of the crash, or the condition of those involved.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.

Send video, photos to [email protected].

