Dr. Bonnie Henry calls reopening pace of B.C., 'just right'

Photo: CPAC

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, said Monday she feels B.C. appears to be in the Goldilocks zone when it comes to how we're handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked Monday if she is concerned about a second resurgent outbreak in two weeks after large gatherings as part of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Vancouver and other more basic re-openings like front-door loading of buses, Henry said, "I think we're going at just the right pace."

She said the province is watching the situation closely, warning if the public stops using tools like physical distancing, the virus will spread.

"We know there is going to be, probably, sporadic cases as we've increased our contact and we need to be prepared to detect and trace them quickly to prevent transmission," she added.

The approximately 1,000 people who turned out to a public demonstration Sunday at the Vancouver Art Gallery may have put themselves and others at risk of infection, Dr. Henry said, adding she understands the importance of speaking out and making sure voices are heard, but reiterated that people need to find a way to make their voices heard safely.

"We know this virus is transmitted between us when we're close. We know there have been transmission events, even outside, when people have been chanting or yelling or talking closely.”

Dr. Henry says she has been personally supporting restaurants using take-out a lot and even hitting a patio in Victoria for dinner over the weekend, adding she also wears a mask when she is grocery shopping.

"I think people are doing the right things, they're doing it in a very thoughtful and measured way," Dr. Henry says.

The provincial government announced 24 new coronavirus cases and one death Monday.