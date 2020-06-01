140 Grand Forks residences under evacuation order

Photo: RDKB Evacuation alerts for over 100 residences in the Grand Forks area.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued evacuation orders for 140 residences on multiple properties in the Grand Forks area.

These latest evacuation orders apply to the following homes:

108 homes on Highway 3, Gilpin Creek Forest Service, Heaven and Nursery/South Nursery roads.

36 homes south of the Grand Forks Airport on Gilpin, Darcy and Jmayoff roads.

27 homes in Johnson Flats, 12th St and Division St

Residents are required to leave the affected areas immediately due to the immediate threat of flooding from the Granby and Kettle Rivers. Maps and full lists of addresses under evacuation order can be found here.

Emergency support services are available at Jack Goddard Memorial Arena in Grand Forks. Evacuees are encouraged to stay with friends or family if possible, and everyone is encouraged to respect physical distancing and health protocols do to COVID-19.

A total of about 189 homes are now on evacuation order affecting about 400 people in the Grand Forks area and about 1000 properties remain on evacuation alert affecting a further 2,000 people across the Boundary area.

The BC River Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for the Boundary area of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary today. Residents are warned that the river levels have exceeded bank-full or will exceed bank-full imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

An EOC call centre has been set up for Boundary residents and is staffed from 8 am to 4 pm daily. The toll-free number for the call centre is 1-888-747-9119.