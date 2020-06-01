Provincial Health officials provide update on latest on COVID-19

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 3:33 p.m.

B.C.'s Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Henry both pointed to protests in Vancouver on Sunday, "it's important to voice opposition to racism but physical distancing is still important especially for the most vulnerable. We must find ways to exercise opposition without large gatherings."

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says over the past two days there have been 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in B.C.

The total number of cases in B.C. has now risen to 2,597, although 2,207 cases, or 85 per cent, have now fully recovered.

None of the new cases announced Monday are in the Interior Health region, which sits at 195

Dr. Henry says the new numbers indicate we are not out of the woods yet and she is reminding those who can to wear masks when venturing out, particularly when riding transit.