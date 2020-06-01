157484
BC  

Provincial Health officials provide update on latest on COVID-19

LIVE: 24 new cases, 1 death

- | Story: 301559

YouTube CPAC

UPDATE 3:33 p.m.

B.C.'s Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Dr. Henry both pointed to protests in Vancouver on Sunday, "it's important to voice opposition to racism but physical distancing is still important especially for the most vulnerable. We must find ways to exercise opposition without large gatherings."

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says over the past two days there have been 24 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in B.C.

The total number of cases in B.C. has now risen to 2,597, although 2,207 cases, or 85 per cent, have now fully recovered.

None of the new cases announced Monday are in the Interior Health region, which sits at 195

Dr. Henry says the new numbers indicate we are not out of the woods yet and she is reminding those who can to wear masks when venturing out, particularly when riding transit.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
152947
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
151857
156965
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020

Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!
Reaction to Elmo will melt your heart
Must Watch
This baby LOVES Elmo. Too cute!
Ashley Graham breastfeeds son Isaac in first photoshoot since giving birth
Showbiz
Ashley Graham is pictured nursing her newborn son Isaac in her...
Lizard swing
Must Watch
This man must really love his lizard. He built a swing out of...
Snoop Dogg scoops $6.5 million for Just Eat TV commercial
Showbiz
Snoop Dogg has reportedly banked more than $6.5 million since...



158780