157484
BC  

Trans-Canada reopens near Lytton, washouts on other routes

Hwy 1 reopened overnight

- | Story: 301557

UPDATE: 6 a.m.

DriveBC reports Highway 1 was fully reopened near Lytton about 10 p.m.

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

Highway 1 near Lytton has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, according to Drive B.C. Minor delays are to be expected.

ORIGINAL: 2:42 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in the Fraser Canyon, near Lytton.

A vehicle incident brought down hydro lines at the top of Siska Hill, three kilometres south of the community, closing the highway in both directions.

An estimated time of reopening is not available, and a scene assessment is in progress, Drive BC reports.

On Highway 3, a washout in the eastbound lanes between Allison Pass and Manning Park Resort has traffic down to one lane. 

Meanwhile, Highway 95 has opened to single-lane, alternating traffic at the scene of a washout south of Spillimacheen, near the Alberta border and Radium Hot Springs. Expected delays up to 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, heavy rain over the weekend combined with melting snow has caused damage to numerous routes in the Columbia and Kootenay regions, Transportation BC reports.

Among those, Bull River Road is closed near Wardner due to a washout, and Anderson Road in Golden is closed due to flooding. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158682
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158591
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lady Gaga set for big U.K. album chart debut as Rain On Me tops U.S. Hot 100
Music
Lady Gaga is on course for a big splash at the top of the U.K.
Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020
Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!
Reaction to Elmo will melt your heart
Must Watch
This baby LOVES Elmo. Too cute!



158714