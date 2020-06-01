Trans-Canada closure near Lytton, washouts on many other routes

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in the Fraser Canyon, near Lytton.

A vehicle incident brought down hydro lines at the top of Siska Hill, three kilometres south of the community, closing the highway in both directions.

An estimated time of reopening is not available, and a scene assessment is in progress, DriveBC reports.

On Highway 3, a washout in the eastbound lanes between Allison Pass and Manning Park Resort has traffic down to one lane.

Meanwhile, Highway 95 has opened to single-lane, alternating traffic at the scene of a washout south of Spillimacheen, near the Alberta border and Radium Hot Springs. Expected delays up to 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, heavy rain over the weekend combined with melting snow has caused damage to numerous routes in the Columbia and Kootenay regions, Transportation BC reports.

Among those, Bull River Road is closed near Wardner due to a washout, and Anderson Road in Golden is closed due to flooding.