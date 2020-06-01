157484
156110
BC  

Trans-Canada closure near Lytton, washouts on many other routes

Lines down, Hwy 1 closed

- | Story: 301557

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in the Fraser Canyon, near Lytton.

A vehicle incident brought down hydro lines at the top of Siska Hill, three kilometres south of the community, closing the highway in both directions.

An estimated time of reopening is not available, and a scene assessment is in progress, DriveBC reports.

On Highway 3, a washout in the eastbound lanes between Allison Pass and Manning Park Resort has traffic down to one lane. 

Meanwhile, Highway 95 has opened to single-lane, alternating traffic at the scene of a washout south of Spillimacheen, near the Alberta border and Radium Hot Springs. Expected delays up to 20 minutes.

Elsewhere, heavy rain over the weekend combined with melting snow has caused damage to numerous routes in the Columbia and Kootenay regions, Transportation BC reports.

Among those, Bull River Road is closed near Wardner due to a washout, and Anderson Road in Golden is closed due to flooding. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
158682
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157421
158263
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157775


Motivational Monday- June 1, 2020

Galleries
Inspire and motivate yourself today!
Reaction to Elmo will melt your heart
Must Watch
This baby LOVES Elmo. Too cute!
Ashley Graham breastfeeds son Isaac in first photoshoot since giving birth
Showbiz
Ashley Graham is pictured nursing her newborn son Isaac in her...
Lizard swing
Must Watch
This man must really love his lizard. He built a swing out of...
Snoop Dogg scoops $6.5 million for Just Eat TV commercial
Showbiz
Snoop Dogg has reportedly banked more than $6.5 million since...



157259
150928