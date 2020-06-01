TSB, coroner, probe fatal switching accident in CN Rail yard

Photo: The Canadian Press A CN locomotive passes by freight containers at the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal on November 28, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Canadian National Railway confirms one of its employees has been killed while performing switching operations in a rail yard in Surrey, B.C.

CN spokesman Chris Krepski says the accident happened at about 2 a.m., Monday.

He says the Transportation Safety Board is investigating and the BC Coroners Service also confirmed it is aware of the death.

Krepski says he can't provide information about the worker or what the employee was doing at the time of the incident.

He says an investigation is just getting underway and officials must speak with crews in the switching yard and gather other information, including data downloaded from any locomotives involved.

Once those details are obtained, Krepski says the company will have a better idea of the direction of its own investigation.