Mounties remind drivers to slow down around schools

Photo: RCMP

As many schools across the province return to normal hours of operation, the RCMP is reminding drivers to adjust accordingly.

"Please use extra caution as kids return to school after the Covid-19 break," says Cpl. Mike Rail, RCMP spokesperson.

Motorists are also cautioned to stop for school buses, displaying red flashing lights, while engaged in picking up and dropping off students on the many school bus routes across our communities.

“Be watchful for children on the roads. Speeding through school zones and failing to stop for school buses is reckless, placing students and other motorists in needless danger,” says Cpl. Rail.

“This is also a good opportunity for parents to speak to their kids about road safety.”