RDKB asks all Boundary residents to register for emergency alerts

Flood warning issued

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Boundary area of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) by the BC River Forecast Centre, effective Monday, June 1. 

Following significant rainfall on May 31, residents are warned that river levels have exceeded bank-full or will exceed bank-full imminently, and that areas near affected rivers are expected to flood. 

Heavy rainfall is expected to increase flows in the Kettle River system to a twenty-year return level by the afternoon of June 1, or a high flood risk for low-lying properties in the region. 

All residents are asked to register for emergency alerts, and those at risk of flooding are asked to have a plan for moving valuable items, livestock or other items to safe locations if required. 

“We ask that residents stay current on all information being released on our website and register for our Evacuation Alerting system. All evacuation alerts will remain in place.” said Mark Stephens, Emergency Operations Centre Director. 

Sandbags and sand are currently available for residents in these locations: 

  • Midway Public works yard and in between the Midway Arena and Curling Rink
  • Christina Lake Fire Hall
  • Beaverdell behind the Fire Hall
  • Westbridge Hall
  • Riverside Centre in Rock Creek
  • Grand Forks Arena
  • Grand Forks Credit Union

Residents need to bring their own tools and equipment for sandbagging, and maintain a six feet distance between workers. 

Environment Canada is forecasting little precipitation in the coming days, with daytime temperatures remaining in the low twenties for the week of June 1. 

The RDKB is warning residents to stay away from the edges of watercourses and report any erosion or flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456. 

