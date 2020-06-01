158636
158634
BC  

Two charged in targeted invasion while demanding dog

Home invasion over dog

- | Story: 301532

Charges have been approved against two men after a Prince George home invasion in which the suspects demanded the occupants hand over a dog.

Shayn Robert Bulmer and Dylon Sadillo McLemore, both 23, were arrested after trying to flee Friday night as RCMP responded to reports of a possible break-and-enter.

Investigators say it appeared to be a targeted attack as it’s believed Bulmer and McLemore left behind several firearms while demanding two male occupants hand over a dog.

Police found a rifle, a BB gun that resembled an assault-style rifle, and body armour.

Nobody was injured, and police say both men and one of the victims knew each other.

A toddler was sleeping in the home during the invasion.

Both men face charges of break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and assault with a weapon.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155962
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
145762
158471
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156965


Snoop Dogg scoops $6.5 million for Just Eat TV commercial

Showbiz
Snoop Dogg has reportedly banked more than $6.5 million since becoming the face of food delivery service Just Eat. According to...
Monday Eats!- June 1, 2020
Galleries
Mouth- watering food that will have you taking your lunch break...
Monday Eats!- June 1, 2020 (2)
Uncategorized
Corgi creeps up on whip cream
Must Watch
This corgi really loves whip cream!
Thoughtful parrot wants to know if you are okay
Must Watch
Milo the Indian ringneck parrot would love to know if everyone is...



158755