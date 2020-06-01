Two charged in targeted invasion while demanding dog

Photo: Glacier Media

Charges have been approved against two men after a Prince George home invasion in which the suspects demanded the occupants hand over a dog.

Shayn Robert Bulmer and Dylon Sadillo McLemore, both 23, were arrested after trying to flee Friday night as RCMP responded to reports of a possible break-and-enter.

Investigators say it appeared to be a targeted attack as it’s believed Bulmer and McLemore left behind several firearms while demanding two male occupants hand over a dog.

Police found a rifle, a BB gun that resembled an assault-style rifle, and body armour.

Nobody was injured, and police say both men and one of the victims knew each other.

A toddler was sleeping in the home during the invasion.

Both men face charges of break-and-enter to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and assault with a weapon.