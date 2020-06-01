157484
L driver nabbed at double the limit on Vancouver bridge

A Vancouver lead foot had his Mercedes impounded for driving twice the speed limit on the city's Cambie Bridge. 

Vancouver Police Sgt. Mark Christensen tweeted an image of the car being towed.

He said the car was going 100 km/h, double the 50 km/h speed limit – and the driver was a learner with a supervisor without the required "L" on the back of the vehicle. 

The Motor Vehicle Act defines excessive speeding as going more than 40 km/h above the speed limit.

Doing so comes with a hefty $368 fine in addition to a seven-day vehicle impound. In addition, the driver was slapped with a $109 fine for the missing "L".

