More evacuation orders issued for Central Kootenays

Photo: Contributed

More flooding woes, this time in the Central Kootenays.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an evacuation order for the Salmo, Ymir area for Monday morning. Everywhere else in the entire RDCK region, with the exception of Castlegar and Nelson, remains under evacuation alert which was issued Saturday evening. Evacuation orders have also been issued for Crawford Creek, Duhamel Creek, and Broadwater Road.

Residents and visitors are required to leave the affected area immediately and check into the at Best Western, 1001 Rossland Ave, Trail, BC V1R 3N7. Due to COVID-19 we ask everyone to do their best to practice physical distancing and wash or sanitize their hands regularly.

Access to the evacuation order area is being controlled. You will not be permitted to return to your home during an evacuation order unless it is safe to do so and you have been given the permission of local officials and emergency personnel.

Everyone is advised to stay away from riverbanks and fast-flowing water.

For more information about evacuations and emergency preparedness, along with other resources, please visit the RDCK website or the PreparedBC website. The RDCK EOC public inquiry line is 250-352-1572.