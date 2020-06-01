Schools across BC reopen, but questions remain about turnout

Photo: CTV News

Schools across British Columbia are reopening today, but questions remain about how many students will attend.

Schools were closed in March due to the novel coronavirus but are reopening on an optional basis, with families deciding if they want their children to go or to continue learning from home.

About 5,000 students, including the children of essential workers and those needing extra support, are already in classrooms across the province.

The head of the B.C. Teachers Federation previously said she's uncertain about how many students will show up.

Provincial medical health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Saturday that the reopening will cause some anxiety, but it will help the province plan for a larger restart in the fall.

She urged those who do not feel comfortable to returning to school to continue with online learning.