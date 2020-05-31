State of Local Emergency declared in RDOS Electoral Area 'B'

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has declared a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) in Electoral Area 'B'.

The SOLE will remain in effect for seven days until midnight on June 6, unless cancelled by RDOS prior to that date.

"Residents are likely to be impacted by flood waters and the threat to life and safety, and property damage exists. This flooding emergency requires prompt coordination of action or special regulation of persons or property to protect the health, safety or welfare of people or to limit damage to property," reads the announcement.

An evacuation order has been issued for 186 Chopaka Road by the RDOS due to "immediate danger to life safety" as a result of flooding along the Similkameen River. RCMP and Penticton Search and Rescue will work together to quicken this process.

Additionally, an evacuation alert for three properties has been issued by the RDOS due to the threat of flooding, and the potential danger to life, health and property damage.

Residents at 1049, 1050 and 1101 Chopaka Road are required to be ready to evacuate their properties, should it be found necessary.