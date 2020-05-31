Highway 3 eastbound near Allison Pass closed from washout

Photo: Facebook

The right lane of Highway 3 eastbound between Allison Pass Summit and Manning Park Resort is closed as crews deal with flooding issues.

The washout on the 1.9 kilometre stretch of road approximately 58 kilometres east of Hope occurred Sunday morning, after significant rainfall on Saturday night.

Motorists are warned to watch for road signage and proceed with caution when driving through the area.

Castanet will update the story as more information becomes available.