156834
157532
BC  

Cat wandering SkyTrain station rooftop now back with family

Cat stuck on SkyTrain roof

- | Story: 301445

A black cat that appeared to be stuck wandering around the roof of a SkyTrain platform in downtown Vancouver has been reunited with its owner. 

Twitter user and Vancouver resident Su Skerl lives across from the Stadium-Chinatown station and noticed the cat wandering around Friday morning, CTV News reports

She began sharing photos and video of the cat on Twitter and called TransLink to see what could be done. 

Her eight-year-old daughter urged her to go down and see what she could do in person, and Skerl found a helpful young station attendant named Kevin.

Transit staff were notified and maintenance crew members headed up to the roof to try and help. 

"Luckily, one of them had had tuna for lunch and was able to use the tuna as a bit of a lure," said TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy. 

"Apparently the cat got within six feet and they thought they might have some success, but then the cat ran off."

The cat leapt to a lower level and, according to Twitter user Nina Kovinic, was eventually found in a parkade and is back home with its owners. 

In a Tweet, she thanked Skerl for posting what she saw. 

"Without your help, we wouldn’t have been able to find him," Kovinic wrote.

-with flies from CTV Vancouver

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154560
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157102
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156223


Old photos recreated

Galleries
People recreate their old family photos.
Old photos recreated (2)
Galleries
Flock of ducks want to cross
Must Watch
In Bali, a flock of ducks crossed the road following the orders...
Cutest miniature schnauzer is so upset & talks
Must Watch
Life is so tough when mom has to go to work.
Brittany Murphy death investigated in new documentary
Showbiz
The death of actress Brittany Murphy has been flagged as...



156707