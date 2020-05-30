Cat wandering SkyTrain station rooftop now back with family

Photo: Su Skerl A cat spotted wandering a SkyTrain terminal rooftop has been reunited with its family.

Twitter user and Vancouver resident Su Skerl lives across from the Stadium-Chinatown station and noticed the cat wandering around Friday morning, CTV News reports.

She began sharing photos and video of the cat on Twitter and called TransLink to see what could be done.

Her eight-year-old daughter urged her to go down and see what she could do in person, and Skerl found a helpful young station attendant named Kevin.

Transit staff were notified and maintenance crew members headed up to the roof to try and help.

"Luckily, one of them had had tuna for lunch and was able to use the tuna as a bit of a lure," said TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy.

"Apparently the cat got within six feet and they thought they might have some success, but then the cat ran off."

The cat leapt to a lower level and, according to Twitter user Nina Kovinic, was eventually found in a parkade and is back home with its owners.

In a Tweet, she thanked Skerl for posting what she saw.

"Without your help, we wouldn’t have been able to find him," Kovinic wrote.

