Police watchdog investigating death of Richmond man

Police watchdog called in

British Columbia's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the death of a shoplifting suspect after an arrest by Richmond RCMP.

Police say officers were called to a business on Thursday, where a security guard and the man were in a struggle.

Police placed the man in handcuffs before determining that he was in medical distress.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says police initiated first aid to the man and called paramedics who worked to save him for 45 minutes before taking him to hospital.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The watchdog is asking for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and will investigate what role, if any, any officer's actions or inaction contributed to the man's death.

