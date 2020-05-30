RDKB Emergency Operations activates Level Three in Boundary

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Emergency Operations Centre has activated to Level Three in preparation for heavy rainfall and possible flooding.

An EOC call centre is set up for Boundary residents at 1-888-747-9119. The call centre is monitored from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and callers can leave a voicemail after hours for non-emergencies.

To report erosion or flooding after hours, call the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

There are 25 EOC staff members working remotely and on-site in the Boundary. An additional 50 staff including 40 BC Wildfire Service crew members are on site constructing protective works. All personnel are working together to protect the local infrastructure.

A BC River Forecast Centre Flood Watch is still in effect for the Boundary region. This includes Kettle River, West Kettle River, Granby River and tributaries. River levels may meet or exceed bank-full.

Environment Canada's Special Weather Statement is forecasting strong thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds both today and Sunday. This could be accompanied by heavy rain.