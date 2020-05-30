156606
BC  

B.C. bans overnight youth camps to prevent spread of COVID-19

No overnight youth camps

- | Story: 301434

B.C. has officially banned the operation of overnight camps for children and youth, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new order Saturday, May 30, during her daily briefing.

"I know that that’s a disappointment for many groups, who are used to having that important part of their summer, but I would encourage everybody to focus on arranging day camps or staying outside in smaller groups," she said.

Henry noted such camps often have large numbers of children coming from different areas.

"They (the camps) often take place in more remote areas and physical distancing is very much a challenge in these situations," she said. "I want to remind people that this is not forever but it is this summer that we’re in a very unusual situation around the world and globally. We’re having to do things differently this year."

Henry reiterated that large gatherings still pose a significant transmission risk; she specifically referenced a community outbreak in Saskatoon, which was declared on May 27 after two large family gatherings earlier in the month. 

She said of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C. (2,573), 77 people under the age of 19 tested positive for the virus.

Henry announced 11 new cases of the virus on Saturday. No new cases were in the Interior Health region. No new deaths were reported either.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155405
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157159


Old photos recreated

Galleries
People recreate their old family photos.
Old photos recreated (2)
Galleries
Flock of ducks want to cross
Must Watch
In Bali, a flock of ducks crossed the road following the orders...
Cutest miniature schnauzer is so upset & talks
Must Watch
Life is so tough when mom has to go to work.
Brittany Murphy death investigated in new documentary
Showbiz
The death of actress Brittany Murphy has been flagged as...



155913