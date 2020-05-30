B.C. bans overnight youth camps to prevent spread of COVID-19

Photo: Unsplash

B.C. has officially banned the operation of overnight camps for children and youth, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new order Saturday, May 30, during her daily briefing.

"I know that that’s a disappointment for many groups, who are used to having that important part of their summer, but I would encourage everybody to focus on arranging day camps or staying outside in smaller groups," she said.

Henry noted such camps often have large numbers of children coming from different areas.

"They (the camps) often take place in more remote areas and physical distancing is very much a challenge in these situations," she said. "I want to remind people that this is not forever but it is this summer that we’re in a very unusual situation around the world and globally. We’re having to do things differently this year."

Henry reiterated that large gatherings still pose a significant transmission risk; she specifically referenced a community outbreak in Saskatoon, which was declared on May 27 after two large family gatherings earlier in the month.

She said of all the confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C. (2,573), 77 people under the age of 19 tested positive for the virus.

Henry announced 11 new cases of the virus on Saturday. No new cases were in the Interior Health region. No new deaths were reported either.