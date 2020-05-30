Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Photo: Contributed

There have been 11 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

That brings the total number of cases in B.C. to 2,573. Of those, 228 are active cases. Of the 228, 35 people are in hospital, with five individuals in ICU.

None of the new cases announced Saturday are in the Interior Health region, which sits at 195.

No new deaths are being reported today (the provincial death toll remains at 164).

There are still 14 ongoing outbreaks (13 in long-term centres, one in acute care), though no new health-care facilities have been added to the list. During her daily press briefing on May 30, Henry said two outbreaks have been declared over, including one at the Haro Park care centre in Vancouver.

Henry is also reporting no new community outbreaks.

Meanwhile, 2,181 people have made a full recovery.

"In the last few days, the numbers of new cases continue to stay low, and this is, as you know, our second week of our restart (program), and that is very good news," Henry said. "That's very encouraging."

B.C.'s top doc encouraged people "to keep doing what we are doing to prevent transmission."

"That is staying away from others if we're feeling unwell, washing our hands regularly, covering our mouth when we cough. It means making sure that we keep that safe physical distance between us, and that we limit the number of contacts we have."

Henry also talked about the start of K-12 (voluntary and part-time) in-class learning on Monday.

"We are ready for this and we are reopening schools because we believe it is safe to do so. We've learned a lot about COVID-19, where the greatest risks are, what measures we can take to protect ourselves, and we've talked about those, we've practiced those, and it's been working," she said, noting the low infection rate in children.

Henry said B.C. has had 77 people under the age of 19 test positive for the virus.

"That is less than one per cent and that is despite thousands of children having been tested. Those are things we've been watching carefully over the last few months. ... We purposely timed the reopening of schools to be sure that we had a period of time of an incubation period to see if we were going to start seeing increased numbers of cases in our communities once we started our restart program," she explained.

"If we had seen an increase, then we would have postponed or delayed the start of schools," she added.