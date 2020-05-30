156606
Lone wolf attacked man in remote BC community

Conservation officers are investigating a wolf attack in Northern BC.

According to a post on the Conservation Officer Service Facebook page, a man was attacked by a lone wolf in Port Edward, approximately 125 kilometres west of Terrace.

The attack happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, as the man was walking home.

Injuries to the unidentified man are not considered life-threatening, and conservation officers interviewed the man who is in hospital.

Conservation officers in the Port Edward area are trying to locate the wolf.

The COS is advising Port Edward residents to be aware of their surroundings if outside and to walk in groups if possible.

People are advised to also keep dogs tied up in yards and do not let them run loose in the community.

Officials said it is too early to say whether this is the same wolf or wolves that were in the Prince Rupert area.

Further details will be released as the investigation continues.
 

