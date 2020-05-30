Sandbagging machine available for use at the Silver Creek Firehall

Photo: Contributed

A specialized sandbagging machine has been brought to Salmon Valley residents through the Shuswap Emergency Program.

The machine will be running today at the Silver Creek Firehall. Operation of the machine will continue on Sunday if there is need for it in the area.

Crews will be on site to run the machine which works rapidly to fill sandbags for public pick-up. COVID-19 social distancing measures will be in place during the process.

The sandbags are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sand and bags will also be provided to residents for hand-filling purposes.

In addition to Silver Creek Firehall, sand and bags are available at 19 other locations in the Shuswap. Click here to see the map for specific locations and details on availability.

Sand is delivered in multiple piles to assist social distancing provisions and residents are asked to respect social distancing while filling and loading their sandbags.

Contact the Shuswap Emergency Program at 250-833-3351 if you have questions regarding sandbags or flooding preparations.