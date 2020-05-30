Vancouver's Chinatown lions have been vandalized again

Photo: Twitter/City of Vancouver

Vancouver's Chinatown lions have been vandalized for the second time in two weeks.

The City of Vancouver posted photos on Twitter showing the words 'Goof,' 'China' and 'COVID-19' written on the concrete statues and the same words were written on the lions on May 20.

According to CTV News Vancouver, this incident is one of many recent racist incidents targeted at Asian people within Vancouver's Chinese community. There has been an increase in not only offensive graffiti, but verbal and physical altercations as well.

The company Goodbye Graffiti has started work to remove the racist words from the statues and the City of Vancouver says it is now exploring ways to coat the lions to ensure this incident does not happen again.

-With files from CTV News Vancouver