156834
BC  

Vancouver's Chinatown lions have been vandalized again

Lions vandalized again

- | Story: 301416

Vancouver's Chinatown lions have been vandalized for the second time in two weeks.

The City of Vancouver posted photos on Twitter showing the words 'Goof,' 'China' and 'COVID-19' written on the concrete statues and the same words were written on the lions on May 20.

According to CTV News Vancouver, this incident is one of many recent racist incidents targeted at Asian people within Vancouver's Chinese community. There has been an increase in not only offensive graffiti, but verbal and physical altercations as well. 

The company Goodbye Graffiti has started work to remove the racist words from the statues and the City of Vancouver says it is now exploring ways to coat the lions to ensure this incident does not happen again.

 

-With files from CTV News Vancouver

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
157102
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
157489
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157845


Flock of ducks want to cross

Must Watch
In Bali, a flock of ducks crossed the road following the orders of a shepherd.
Cutest miniature schnauzer is so upset & talks
Must Watch
Life is so tough when mom has to go to work.
Brittany Murphy death investigated in new documentary
Showbiz
The death of actress Brittany Murphy has been flagged as...
Pug takes coasters and waves them to taunt owner
Must Watch
Weekend Dose
Daily Dose
Saddle up and get ready for the weekend! The morning time waster...



158780