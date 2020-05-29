RDKB issues evacuation alerts to 2,300 Boundary residents

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued evacuation alerts to 2,300 Boundary residents due to forecasted flooding.

Widespread flooding may occur in the Kettle River watershed as a result of rain and snow forecasted this weekend.

The evacuation alert has been issued to 1137 properties within the 200 year floodplain, as well as properties with potential for bank erosion. This area extends from Carmi on the West Kettle River to Christina Lake.

Residents are not being forced to evacuate however they are encouraged to find other accommodations with friends or family before the rivers rise. It is expected the rivers will rise between Sunday and Tuesday.

Residents choosing to stay home should be prepared to leave quickly if need be.

This evacuation alert may be followed by an immediate order to leave, if conditions worsen.

Residents on the alert should pack bags for several days including clothing, toiletries and medications. It is important to review an emergency plan and to gather important documents and mementos.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the weekend which includes frequent lightning and very strong wind. Heavy rain is also anticipated and widespread rainfall may result in the strain of local rivers.

To register for the RDKB Emergency Alerting System click here. To view the full evacuation alert click here.

Free sandbags are also available in these locations:

• Beaverdell behind the Fire Hall

• Westbridge Hall

• Riverside Centre in Rock Creek

• Grand Forks Arena

Residents must bring their own tools while respecting physical distancing measures between workers when filling sandbags.

To report any erosion or flooding, call the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.