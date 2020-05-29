Surrey RCMP ask for help in finding Shauntae Joseph

Photo: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl.

Shauntae Joseph was last seen at 1:15 p.m. on May 27, in the 15300 block of 86 Avenue in Surrey B.C. She has not been seen or heard from ever since.

Joseph is described as an Indigenous, five-foot-four female with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Joseph's safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-79752.