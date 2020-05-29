156834
BC  

Surrey RCMP ask for help in finding Shauntae Joseph

Have you seen this girl?

- | Story: 301400

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl.

Shauntae Joseph was last seen at 1:15 p.m. on May 27, in the 15300 block of 86 Avenue in Surrey B.C. She has not been seen or heard from ever since.

Joseph is described as an Indigenous, five-foot-four female with long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with blue jeans and black shoes.

Police and family are concerned for Joseph's safety and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-79752.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
154560
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
155405
157383
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TGIF Gifs- May 29, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend early.
Raccoon warms her hands on a cold day
Must Watch
Either she is cold or she is plotting some sort of revenge…
Ice Cube: ‘I’m too critical to re-watch my old movies’
Showbiz
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube is very "critical"
Bad days happen
Galleries
These people aren’t having a great Friday.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries



157844