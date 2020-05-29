Just four new coronavirus cases, no deaths, announced Friday

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has confirmed four new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, none of which came in the Interior Health region.

B.C. has now had 2,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are 228 active cases province-wide.

"Of the total COVID-19 cases, 34 individuals are hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrain Dix.

As of Thursday afternoon, there was just a single person in the Interior Health region hospitalized with the coronavirus.

There were no new deaths reported Friday, leaving the provincial toll at 164 deaths.

Henry and Dix applauded the federal government’s announcement Friday that banned large cruise ships from Canadian waters until October.

“This is the right thing to do for our country and our province right now to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into our coastal communities.”