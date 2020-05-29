Government buys motel to house victims of apartment fire

Photo: CTV News

The provincial government has purchased a motel to house dozens of people displaced by a fire in Campbell River last month.

Over 85 people were forced from their homes on April 8 after a fire tore through an apartment complex in the community, reports CTV News.

Some of the former tenants have since found housing, but most are still in temporary accommodations provided by the City of Campbell River and BC Housing.

CTV News reports that landlords in the area were refusing to rent to former tenants after the fire due to the building’s reputation.

The B.C. government has now announced the purchase of the former Heritage River Inn in Campbell River, to create 41 long-term affordable rental units for those displaced by the fire.

with files from CTV Vancouver Island