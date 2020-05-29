156834
BC  

Government buys motel to house victims of apartment fire

Motel bought for fire victims

- | Story: 301374

The provincial government has purchased a motel to house dozens of people displaced by a fire in Campbell River last month.

Over 85 people were forced from their homes on April 8 after a fire tore through an apartment complex in the community, reports CTV News.

Some of the former tenants have since found housing, but most are still in temporary accommodations provided by the City of Campbell River and BC Housing.

CTV News reports that landlords in the area were refusing to rent to former tenants after the fire due to the building’s reputation. 

The B.C. government has now announced the purchase of the former Heritage River Inn in Campbell River, to create 41 long-term affordable rental units for those displaced by the fire.

with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
155405
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
152096
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158264


TGIF Gifs- May 29, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics to start the weekend early.
Raccoon warms her hands on a cold day
Must Watch
Either she is cold or she is plotting some sort of revenge…
Ice Cube: ‘I’m too critical to re-watch my old movies’
Showbiz
Rapper, actor and filmmaker Ice Cube is very "critical"
Bad days happen
Galleries
These people aren’t having a great Friday.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries



157498