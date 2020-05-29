Man found dead after walking away from BC hospital in gown and slippers

Photo: Contributed

A man who walked away from Royal Columbian Hospital Sunday in a hospital gown and slippers was found dead in Burnaby Thursday.

Gavin Deloes had been in a motor vehicle accident in Coquitlam last Friday at around 8:30 a.m., according to Burnaby RCMP, and taken to RCH to be treated for possible head trauma.

The 42-year-old was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, near Royal Columbian Hospital, according to police.

“There’s no indication of why,” said Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj of Deloes' departure from the New Westminster hospital.

Deloes’ hospital gown, slippers, socks, iPod and mouthwash were found three days later in the green space behind the Salvation Army Cariboo Hill Temple near the Cariboo Road overpass, prompting a search in the area, according to New Westminster police.

On Thursday, Burnaby RCMP announced Deloes had been found dead.

Burnaby RCMP has taken over the investigation but said there is no indication of foul play in relation to Deloes’ death.

“The Burnaby RCMP would…like to express sincere condolences to the family for their loss,” stated a brief press release.