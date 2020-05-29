European Fire Ant another invasive species with powerful punch

Photo: Contributed

The Asian Giant Hornet may be the new kid in town when it comes to fearsome bugs, but there's a far more common insect lurking in B.C. soil you might want to worry about.

The European Fire Ant is another invasive species that has established numerous colonies across the Lower Mainland. In contrast, there have only been a handful of so-called 'murder hornet' sightings in B.C.

Although fire ants may not appear particularly frightening, they pack a powerful sting. In fact, the Invasive Species Council of BC says they deliver "a painful sting described to be nearly as painful as a wasp sting."

If you accidentally disturb a nest, the ants will swarm. This can result in painful welts and swelling, and, in rare cases, allergic reactions.

First discovered in B.C. in 2010, the European Fire Ant is one of the world's 100 most invasive species. They are about an eighth of an inch long, reddish brown, and very aggressive.They nest in lawns, raised garden beds, often under rocks or within wood debris, and colonies don't make large mounds. As a result, it can be all to easy to step on a nest.

And if you do happen to step on one of their nests, Mike Londry of Westside Pest Control says it's all too likely you'll step on another one.

"It's like a minefield," Londry says. "Fire ants have multiple nests very close to one another."

Mature colonies contain about 1,000 workers with queens reported to lay 200-300 eggs per year.

"They are very intelligent and wreak havoc on lawns. If they take over a yard, kids won't be able to play in it," he adds. "They are aggressive and their sting is quite painful. If they sting you multiple times it will feel like your skin is on fire."