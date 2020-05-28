156606
BC  

Early detection COVID-19 scanner regions revealed

Early COVID detection scans

- | Story: 301275

Some 48 early COVID-19 detection ultrasound scanners will be located in regions outside the Lower Mainland, with a capacity to serve 33 communities.

The 50 scanners pair a commercial ultrasound device with an online library of lung ultrasound images and a specially developed artificial intelligence algorithm to allow health care workers to give a diagnosis almost instantly.

Burnaby-based Clarius Mobile Health designed the scanners—called PoCUS, for point-of-care ultrasound.

Clarius vice-president of research and development Kris Dickie said the technology has become very useful for picking up a “twinkling” on the surface of COVID-19 patients’ lungs that indicates pneumonia.

The scanners pair a commercial ultrasound device with an online library of lung ultrasound images and a specially developed artificial intelligence algorithm to allow health care workers to give a diagnosis almost instantly.

Dr. Teresa Tsang, a project co-leader and a UBC cardiologist, professor of medicine and director of echocardiography at Vancouver General Hospital and UBC Hospital, said use of the scanners could potentially detect COVID-19 lung changes while waiting for lab test results.

UBC has said 30-plus scanners would be distributed to urban acute care sites managed by Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH).

It remains unknown how many would be distributed in Fraser Health, B.C.’s largest health authority.

“Our folks aren’t aware of this device,” Fraser Health spokesperson Dixon Tam said.

Outside the Lower Mainland, the distribution is as follows:

  • • Interior Health – 20 reaching 39% of region communities;
  • • Northern Health – 17 reaching 36% of region communities; and
  • • Vancouver Island Health – seven reaching 22% of region communities.

As well, parts of Vancouver Coastal Health Authority – the Sunshine Coast, Coast Garibaldi, Bella Bella and Bella Coola – are considered rural and four scanners have been assigned to three communities in those areas. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158206
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157308


Who knew

Galleries
Did you know?
Who knew (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes sides for steak night
Must Watch
Bon appetite! Too cute.    
Rubber chicken sings “Africa”
Must Watch
Bet you haven’t heard this version yet.
Henry Cavill ‘in talks’ to return as Superman
Showbiz
Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as...



154694