BC SPCA discovers, contains new feline virus

Photo: Contributed

The BC SPCA has led the discovery of a mysterious new feline virus while also containing the outbreak.

An outbreak at the BC SPCA's Community Animal Centre in Vancouver last year prompted the discovery of the new fechavirus (not related to COVID-19).

Staff at the centre became concerned after eight cats became sick on the same day, with symptoms similar to the human stomach flu. This included vomiting and diarrhea ,and within a few days, recovery with most cases.

After receiving negative test results for parasites, senior manager Dr. Emilia Gordon became worried and started to wonder if a new virus was the culprit.

“We knew within a few days we were dealing with something very unusual and unlike anything we’d faced before,” says Gordon. “We started saving samples and reaching out to external experts right away. That enabled us to eventually contribute to the discovery of the new virus.”

The investigation revealed that the BC SPCA's Quesnel location had also been affected by the virus, tracing back to a litter of kittens from a rural location close to Williams Lake.

“Outbreak tracing also showed that two cats from Quesnel introduced the illness to the Vancouver shelter, where it spread rapidly before being detected. Because vomiting and diarrhea are fairly common problems in cats, it wasn’t until a number of cats got sick at the same time that we realized there was a larger problem,” adds Gordon.

Gordon says that by reviewing information such as minimum incubation time and percentage of exposed animals who fell ill helped staff determine that it was a virus. A team of researchers at the University of California San Francisco also discovered a new species of the parvovirus in the samples from the outbreak.

“After extensive testing for all other known pathogens, this fechavirus was the only virus found in the samples that fit the pattern we were seeing,” says Gordon.

With the help of medications and fluids, all 43 sick cats were able to recover with the exception of two cats who were suffering from other medical problems who had to be euthanized.

The high recovery rate is thanks to a quick response to the outbreak, teamwork between centres and the implementation of strict control measures.

“We had frequent discussions with staff and volunteers during the outbreak and were transparent with the public, noting shelter closures and reduced operations on our website,” says Gordon. “As soon as we understood we were dealing with something unusual, our first goal was to stop the outbreak so more cats wouldn’t get sick. Our second goal was to try to get answers for our teams, for the cats, and for other shelters and veterinarians facing unexplained gastrointestinal outbreaks in cats under their care.”

More research will be needed to determine whether or not the virus causes diseases, but Gordon is thrilled to be part of the discovery of the fetchavirus, stating it is “very exciting and we hope that other veterinarians and researchers will consider and study fechavirus as a possible cause of contagious gastrointestinal disease in cats.”

Gordon hopes the quick response to this mysterious outbreak serves as an example for other animal shelters.

“The BC SPCA is fortunate that due to our robust sanitation and monitoring procedures, disease transmission in our shelters is rare - making this outbreak notable. While shelters are certainly higher-risk for disease outbreaks, it is possible to resolve even a challenging outbreak like this one,” she says.

“If shelters and their veterinarians encounter a situation like this, they should persist in trying to get answers by reaching out to university and laboratory specialists. Partnerships between industry scientists, academic researchers, and veterinarians doing work ‘on the ground’ are key in identifying new viruses and understanding whether and how they cause disease.”