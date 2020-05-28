ICBC reinstates all knowledge tests across B.C. by appointment

Photo: file photo

After successfully resuming some knowledge tests earlier this month, ICBC announced today (May 28) that it’s expanding appointments to include all knowledge tests, effective June 1.

Knowledge tests are available by appointment only and, starting today, customers can call to book a knowledge test at ICBC offices across B.C.

Customers can call ICBC’s driver licence contact centre at 1-800-950-1498 and leave a voicemail requesting a knowledge test, and will receive a call back from an ICBC representative who will identify available testing locations and book an appointment.

All knowledge test appointments will be 45 minutes in length, according to ICBC, and the number of available appointments will vary depending on location.

Stand-by appointments will not be available at this time.

Translation services for knowledge tests will also be reinstated June 1, adhering to WorkSafeBC guidelines.

ICBC is putting “extensive effort” into a plan to safely resume road testing, according to a statement from the insurance corporation, including engaging with staff and WorkSafeBC on the use of personal protective equipment, something ICBC is “actively working to source.”

However, while progress is being made, ICBC said that there is no timeline yet for the resumption of road tests, but the corporation is continuing to consult with WorkSafeBC and follow the advice of provincial health authorities to find ways to resume further operations, while ensuring the health and safety of customers and staff.