156834
BC  

ICBC reinstates all knowledge tests across B.C. by appointment

ICBC restarts knowledge tests

- | Story: 301242

After successfully resuming some knowledge tests earlier this month, ICBC announced today (May 28) that it’s expanding appointments to include all knowledge tests, effective June 1.

Knowledge tests are available by appointment only and, starting today, customers can call to book a knowledge test at ICBC offices across B.C.

Customers can call ICBC’s driver licence contact centre at 1-800-950-1498 and leave a voicemail requesting a knowledge test, and will receive a call back from an ICBC representative who will identify available testing locations and book an appointment.

All knowledge test appointments will be 45 minutes in length, according to ICBC, and the number of available appointments will vary depending on location.

Stand-by appointments will not be available at this time.

Translation services for knowledge tests will also be reinstated June 1, adhering to WorkSafeBC guidelines.

ICBC is putting “extensive effort” into a plan to safely resume road testing, according to a statement from the insurance corporation, including engaging with staff and WorkSafeBC on the use of personal protective equipment, something ICBC is “actively working to source.”

However, while progress is being made, ICBC said that there is no timeline yet for the resumption of road tests, but the corporation is continuing to consult with WorkSafeBC and follow the advice of provincial health authorities to find ways to resume further operations, while ensuring the health and safety of customers and staff.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
156675
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
158626
157307
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
152912


Who knew

Galleries
Did you know?
Who knew (2)
Galleries
Chef Kobe makes sides for steak night
Must Watch
Bon appetite! Too cute.    
Rubber chicken sings “Africa”
Must Watch
Bet you haven’t heard this version yet.
Henry Cavill ‘in talks’ to return as Superman
Showbiz
Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as...



154694