COVID-19 control challenges at two B.C. care homes prompts health team response

Special team for care homes

The Fraser Health Authority has deployed specialized health response teams at two long-term care facilities to help fight COVID-19 outbreaks.

Twenty one people have died from the virus at the Langley Lodge, prompting the health authority to appoint a pandemic response director to provide oversight of the facility's COVID-19 response.

The authority says it also sent a support team to Nicola Lodge in Port Coquitlam after one resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 Wednesday and was placed in isolation at the long-term care facility.

Dr. Martin Lavoie, chief medical health officer at Fraser Health, says extra nurses and staff are being called in to Langley Lodge along with infection control specialists who will be using a specialized ultraviolet germ control machine.

Lavoie says the COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge has been challenging to control due to complex factors involving the spread of the virus at the facility for residents with behavioural issues.

B.C.'s Ministry of Health says of the 162 COVID-19 deaths in the province, 111 have been at long-term care facilities, assisted-living homes or acute-care hospitals.

