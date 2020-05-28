Tourism stakeholders ask government for business-saving steps

Photo: Contributed

Tourism businesses would normally be celebrating Tourism Week by looking forward to a summer full of visitors, activity and cash registers ringing.

Instead, they are spending it trying to find a way to survive.

Several tourism stakeholder groups have joined forced and is asking the provincial government to implement a wide range of measures to ensure their businesses will survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

British Columbia Hotel Association, Restaurants Canada, Tourism Industry Association of BC, Alliance of Beverage Licensees and Metro Vancouver Tourism and Hospitality sent out a press release this morning outlining their demands that they believe will ensure their survival.

