BCLC says 1 person won May 27, $24 million Lotto 6/49 draw

Someone is walking around as a newly minted millionaire right now.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation is trying to determine who the mystery millionaire could be.

The winning ticket was purchased in Aldergrove, B.C. for the Lotto 6/49 draw on May 27, 2020, and the jackpot is a jaw-dropping, $24-million jackpot.



BCLC says the winning ticket was the only one in Canada to match all six numbers — 7, 17, 18, 22, 28 and 34.

Tibor Tusnady, also from B.C., won $16 million in the Lotto 6/49 jackpot on April 15, 2020 draw. Tusnady claimed his life-changing prize through BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process.



BCLC is not announcing where the ticket was sold until the winner comes forward to claim the prize.

BCLC indicates, "all lottery winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize."



BCLC says that more than $85 million has been won in the province in Lotto 6/49 tickets.